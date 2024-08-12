Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 62.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance declined 62.96% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.691.0075.363.000.541.450.541.450.401.08