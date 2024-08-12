Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 62.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.00% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance declined 62.96% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.691.00 -31 OPM %75.363.00 -PBDT0.541.45 -63 PBT0.541.45 -63 NP0.401.08 -63
