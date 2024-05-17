Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 510.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 18.75 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 56.92% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.58% to Rs 50.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

18.7518.2650.3250.036.132.465.014.040.890.211.631.210.820.131.350.890.610.101.020.65