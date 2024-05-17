Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 510.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 18.75 crore
Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 510.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.92% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.58% to Rs 50.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.7518.26 3 50.3250.03 1 OPM %6.132.46 -5.014.04 - PBDT0.890.21 324 1.631.21 35 PBT0.820.13 531 1.350.89 52 NP0.610.10 510 1.020.65 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ajooni Biotech Limited announce contract agreement with National Dairy Development Board

Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 70.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Sanghvi Movers

Indices may open higher

Dixon Technologies inks MoU with Acerpure

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

G D Trading &amp; Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon