National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 101.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 3579.05 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 38.60% to Rs 1988.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1434.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 13149.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14256.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 101.36% to Rs 996.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 495.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 3579.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3671.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.