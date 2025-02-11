National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 232.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.27% to Rs 4662.22 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company rose 232.83% to Rs 1566.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 470.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.27% to Rs 4662.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3347.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4662.223347.58 39 OPM %49.5722.58 -PBDT2390.97804.14 197 PBT2105.32650.35 224 NP1566.32470.61 233
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content