National Aluminium Company Ltd Slips 2.2%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 3.75% over last one month compared to 1.66% fall in BSE Metal index and 4.27% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 2.2% today to trade at Rs 195.3. The BSE Metal index is down 0.66% to quote at 32969.11. The index is down 1.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 1.36% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 0.93% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 54.88 % over last one year compared to the 20.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.