National Aluminium Company Ltd Slips 2.2%

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 10:18 AM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 3.75% over last one month compared to 1.66% fall in BSE Metal index and 4.27% rise in the SENSEX
National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 2.2% today to trade at Rs 195.3. The BSE Metal index is down 0.66% to quote at 32969.11. The index is down 1.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 1.36% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 0.93% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 54.88 % over last one year compared to the 20.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 3.75% over last one month compared to 1.66% fall in BSE Metal index and 4.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46799 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 209.6 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 86.23 on 18 Aug 2023.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

