Zensar acquires BridgeView Life Sciences to enhance its LHS offerings

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Zensar Technologies announced today the full acquisition of BridgeView Life Sciences LLC. The US]based leader in information technology and operations provides a comprehensive range of advisory, transformation, and managed services exclusively for life sciences customers endeavoring to launch products or new indications, assess and optimize their operations, or engage in merger or acquisition transactions. This strategic move strengthens Zensar's Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) vertical and expands its pharma commercial and product launch expertise.
The acquisition positions Zensar to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. BridgeView's "Preferred Services Partner" and "Services Partner" status with Veeva Systems' Commercial Cloud and Development Cloud, respectively, solidify Zensar's position as a trusted technology partner. Additionally, BridgeView's partnerships with Reltio, Datavant, Snowflake, Salesforce, and IQVIA bolster its capabilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

