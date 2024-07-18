Banking shares rise

Banking stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE BANKEX index rising 27.09 points or 0.04% at 60332.43 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, Axis Bank Ltd (up 0.67%), Federal Bank Ltd (up 0.67%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.27%), State Bank of India (up 0.15%), and IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Yes Bank Ltd (down 0.95%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.91%), and Canara Bank (down 0.3%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 590.98 or 1.09% at 53710.91.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 133.34 points or 0.82% at 16221.99.
The Nifty 50 index was down 32.1 points or 0.13% at 24580.9.
The BSE Sensex index was down 116.44 points or 0.14% at 80600.11.
On BSE,1083 shares were trading in green, 2007 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.
