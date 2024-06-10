Business Standard
National Bank for Agriculture &amp; Rural Development standalone net profit declines 20.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 23.59% to Rs 13306.82 crore
Net profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development declined 20.17% to Rs 1608.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2014.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.59% to Rs 13306.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10766.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.87% to Rs 6103.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5359.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 24.52% to Rs 48742.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39143.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income13306.8210766.57 24 48742.6039143.18 25 OPM %92.0594.84 -92.0793.81 - PBDT2061.322133.27 -3 8067.916554.70 23 PBT2061.322133.27 -3 8067.916554.70 23 NP1608.212014.54 -20 6103.125359.79 14
