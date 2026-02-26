Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Cereals Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

National Cereals Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of National Cereals Products reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales-0.02-0.03 33 OPM %100.00100.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.03 33 PBT-0.02-0.03 33 NP-0.02-0.03 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tosha International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sensex, Nifty tumble as tariff concerns weigh; IT shares plunge

GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for equities; South Korea central bank keeps rates unchanged

GIFT Nifty suggests positive start for key indices

Highway Infras bags Rs 15.64-cr contract for Katiyara Fee Plaza in Bihar

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

