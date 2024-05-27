National Fittings standalone net profit rises 159.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 21.64 croreNet profit of National Fittings rose 159.46% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.03% to Rs 5.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.03% to Rs 76.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content