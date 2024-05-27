Business Standard
Electronics Mart posts 12% rise in Q4 PAT; EBITDA margin at 7.1%

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Electronics Mart India has reported 12% rise in net profit to Rs 40.5 crore on a 15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,524.2 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.
Purchases of stock in trade added up to Rs 1,548.9 crore (up 11% YoY), employee cost amounted to Rs 29.4 crore (up 11% YoY) and other expenses aggregated to Rs 83.1 crore (up 21% YoY) during the period under review.
EBITDA improved by 18% to Rs 107.6 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 90.3 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin was 7.1% in Q4 FY24 as against 6.8% in Q4 FY23.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 53.3 crore, up by 15% from Rs 46.1 crore in Q4 FY23.
For FY24, Electronics Mart has reported net profit and revenue of Rs 183.9 crore (up 50% YoY) and Rs 6,285.4 crore (up 15% YoY), respectively.
Electronics Mart India (EMIL) is the 4th largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India. EMIL is not engaged in any manufacturing and the products it sells are sourced from wide variety of suppliers/OEMs, with some of them it has long-standing relationship of more than 15 years. It operates both multi-brand outlets (MBOs) and exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) arraying multifarious as well as specialized electronic products.
The scrip fell 1.99% to currently trade at Rs 213.80 on the BSE.
First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

