National Statistics Office proposes to conduct a survey on migration

National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has proposed to conduct a Survey on Migration during July 2026-June 2027. Migration surveys have been conducted by MoSPI in regular intervals; the most recent data on migration were collected through the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 202021 and the Multiple Indicator Survey (202021). The forthcoming Survey on Migration is expected to provide comprehensive and up-to-date data on the extent and patterns of migration, both ruralurban and inter-state, along with reasons for migration, return migration, seasonal migration, employment profiles of migrants, etc. The results will be instrumental in understanding labour mobility, remittance flows, etc. Such information will greatly benefit policymakers, planners, researchers, and development practitioners by enabling more targeted interventions in areas such as urban planning, housing, transportation, employment generation, social security and skill development.

