Gateway Distriparks rises on land acquisition for Indore ICD

Gateway Distriparks (GDL) advanced 2.84% to Rs 59.36 after the company announced the acquisition of around 25 acres of land in Indore, near the Pithampur Industrial Area, for the development of a new Inland Container Depot (ICD).

The proposed ICD has received in-principle approval from Indian Railways and will be developed with two rail sidings. The facility is planned to have an annual handling capacity of about 120,000 TEUs. The total investment for the project is estimated at Rs 150 crore.

Once operational, the ICD will provide integrated services including rail transportation for EXIM and domestic containers, container handling, bonded warehousing, and last-mile road distribution.

This project marks Gateway Distriparks entry into Central India and Madhya Pradesh, expanding its footprint in a rapidly growing industrial and manufacturing region. The ICD is expected to cater to a wide catchment area covering Indore, Pithampur, Dewas, Dhar, Mhow, Ujjain, Sanwer, and nearby industrial clusters. It will handle a diverse range of cargo such as auto components, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, polymers, textiles and garments, agricultural products, and other commodities.

The facility is also expected to benefit from the upcoming IndoreDahod rail line, which is likely to reduce rail lead distance to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and support a shift in container movement from road to rail.

Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, said, While Gateway remains strongly focused on the EXIM market, the Indore ICD will also strengthen our domestic container logistics and rail-based distribution network. This will enable manufacturers and shippers in the region to access cost-efficient containerised movement not only to ports, but also across Indias key consumption and industrial corridors.

Gateway Distriparks is principally engaged in providing inter-modal logistics services. It provides container logistics solution between major Indian ports, its Inland Container Depots (ICD) and Container Freight Stations (CFS) by providing rail services for export, import and domestic containerised cargo, integrated with road transportation, transit and bonded warehousing, refrigerated container facilities and other value-added services.

The company reported an 11.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.97 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 59.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations surges 45.5% to Rs 567.32 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 389.99 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News