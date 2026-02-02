Monday, February 02, 2026 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Electrosteel Castings receives ratings action from CRISIL

Electrosteel Castings receives ratings action from CRISIL

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
Electrosteel Castings has received credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Total bank loan facilities rated - Rs 4,400 crore
Long term rating - CRISIL AA/Negative (Outlook Revised from Stable to Negative)
Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

