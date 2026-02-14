Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natural Biocon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Natural Biocon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Natural Biocon (India) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales01.28 -100 OPM %019.53 -PBDT-0.040.25 PL PBT-0.040.25 PL NP-0.040.25 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Diana Tea Company standalone net profit rises 386.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Diana Tea Company standalone net profit rises 386.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Akar Auto Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Akar Auto Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Arigato Universe reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Arigato Universe reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today