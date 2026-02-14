Natural Capsules reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 37.75 crore

Net loss of Natural Capsules reported to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 37.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.37.7543.83-6.179.74-4.722.84-9.080.50-7.120.11

