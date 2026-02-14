AYM Syntex consolidated net profit declines 56.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.28% to Rs 323.72 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex declined 56.47% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.28% to Rs 323.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 377.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.323.72377.677.237.6616.3520.522.315.211.483.40

