Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales decline 18.99% to Rs 56.73 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery declined 33.33% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 56.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales56.7370.03 -19 OPM %7.767.53 -PBDT3.544.15 -15 PBT1.402.37 -41 NP1.141.71 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

