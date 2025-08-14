Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nava drops after Q1 PAT slides 10.5% YoY

Nava drops after Q1 PAT slides 10.5% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Nava fell 4.48% to Rs 588 after reporting a decline in profit for the June quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 399.1 crore, down 10.5% year-on-year, though up 31.8% sequentially. The YoY decline was partly due to higher tax outgo, with profits from Maamba Energy's power division now taxed at 15% versus nil earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,193.2 crore in Q1 FY26, but rose 17.2% QoQ. This included strong contributions from the metals and energy segments.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 535.9 crore in Q1 FY26, up 65.3% versus Q4 but up only 0.9% versus Q1 FY25.

 

EBITDA came in at Rs 627.7 crore in Q1 FY26, almost flat YoY, but up 49.7% from Rs 419.2 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 50.9% from 49.7% last year and 39.7% in the previous quarter.

Estimated credit loss surged 325.6% YoY to Rs 74.1 crore during the quarter.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC tells ECI to publish list of 6.5 mn deleted Bihar voters with reasons

Japanese Interval walking

This Japanese walking technique can make you fit without punishing joints

crp test

This simple test can help spot silent inflammation linked to heart disease

UK, UK visa, london

Tourist tax on cards? Why London may mimic Paris in charging visitors

student travel insurance

From Seniors to Students: Travel is for Every Stage of Life

Operationally, ferro alloys sales volumes rose 31.9% YoY to 33,130 MT, aided by better export realizations in Ferro Silicon. The energy business delivered strong performance across India and Zambia, with Maamba Energy achieving a high PLF of 95.2%, while Indian plants averaged 86.6%. Mining operations remained stable and profitable. In commercial agriculture, avocado plantations are on track for a first commercial harvest (~250 MT) in late 2025, while the integrated sugar project in Zambia has commenced with a capex outlay estimated at $200 million.

Maamba Energy received arrears of $75 million during the quarter, reducing receivables to $85.5 million. Sponsors, including Nava, received a maiden dividend from MEL, with Nava's share at $32.5 million. MEL's 300 MW expansion and 100 MW solar project in Zambia are on track for Q2 FY27 commissioning.

Nava is a publicly listed multinational corporation with interests in metals, energy, mining, healthcare, and commercial agriculture. As one of India's leading ferroalloy producers, Nava also operates Zambia's largest mine-to-mouth power plant. Expanding its global presence, Nava is investing in commercial agriculture in Zambia and in healthcare in Southeast Asia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Surya Roshni Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Surya Roshni Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

VRL Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

VRL Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SIAM says Auto sales show stable performance for Jul-25

SIAM says Auto sales show stable performance for Jul-25

Indian economy holds bright prospects in changing world order drawing on its inherent strength says RBI Governor

Indian economy holds bright prospects in changing world order drawing on its inherent strength says RBI Governor

Market near flat line; metal shares lacklustre

Market near flat line; metal shares lacklustre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon