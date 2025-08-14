Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VRL Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

VRL Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

HPL Electric & Power Ltd, JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd and Anuroop Packaging Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2025.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd, JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd and Anuroop Packaging Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2025.

VRL Logistics Ltd lost 50.00% to Rs 278.9 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9685 shares in the past one month.

 

HPL Electric & Power Ltd crashed 16.08% to Rs 497.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29453 shares in the past one month.

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd tumbled 11.59% to Rs 297.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3911 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC tells ECI to publish list of 6.5 mn deleted Bihar voters with reasons

Japanese Interval walking

This Japanese walking technique can make you fit without punishing joints

crp test

This simple test can help spot silent inflammation linked to heart disease

UK, UK visa, london

Tourist tax on cards? Why London may mimic Paris in charging visitors

student travel insurance

From Seniors to Students: Travel is for Every Stage of Life

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd corrected 11.44% to Rs 71.13. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anuroop Packaging Ltd plummeted 11.37% to Rs 17. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25297 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23408 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SIAM says Auto sales show stable performance for Jul-25

SIAM says Auto sales show stable performance for Jul-25

Indian economy holds bright prospects in changing world order drawing on its inherent strength says RBI Governor

Indian economy holds bright prospects in changing world order drawing on its inherent strength says RBI Governor

Market near flat line; metal shares lacklustre

Market near flat line; metal shares lacklustre

TD Power Systems secures Rs 48-cr order from MNC

TD Power Systems secures Rs 48-cr order from MNC

Cohance Lifesciences slides after weak Q1 earnings

Cohance Lifesciences slides after weak Q1 earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon