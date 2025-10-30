Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 152.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.26% to Rs 758.42 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 152.24% to Rs 148.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.26% to Rs 758.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 518.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales758.42518.56 46 OPM %32.4620.70 -PBDT234.08104.65 124 PBT197.5076.75 157 NP148.3758.82 152
