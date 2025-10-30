Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit declines 61.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.28% to Rs 2283.46 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance declined 61.47% to Rs 219.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 570.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.28% to Rs 2283.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2633.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2283.462633.10 -13 OPM %54.9766.12 -PBDT381.46839.25 -55 PBT302.00772.66 -61 NP219.88570.65 -61
