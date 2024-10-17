Nayab Singh sworn in as Haryana chief minister for second consecutive term

Business Standard
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Nayab Singh will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term. The ceremony, set to take place at Shalimar Ground in Panchkula, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside prominent leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Singh's reappointment comes after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJPs legislature party. He met with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya yesterday to formally stake his claim to form the new government, following a remarkable electoral victory in which his party projected him as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

