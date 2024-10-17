Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India gains after Q2 PAT rises nearly 51% YoY to Rs 913 crore

Central Bank of India gains after Q2 PAT rises nearly 51% YoY to Rs 913 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Central Bank of India gained 2.28% to Rs 58.70 after the bank reported 50.91% jump in net profit to Rs 913 crore on a 17.08% increase in total income to Rs 9,849 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) improved by 12.62% to Rs 3,410 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 3,548 crore in Q2 FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.44% for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 as against 3.29% for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

Operating profit of the public sector bank for the September24 quarter was Rs 2,165 crore, up 41.50% YoY.

 

Provisions in Q2 FY25 increased by 35.35% to Rs 1252 crore from Rs 925 crore in Q2 FY24.

Gross NPA of the bank as on 30 September 2024 stood at Rs 11,604 crore as against Rs 10,666 crore as on 30 September 2023 and Rs 11,388 crore as on 30 June 2024.

More From This Section

Consumer goods shares fall

Consumer goods shares fall

Auto shares fall

Auto shares fall

Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks slide

Bajaj Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Gross NPA ratio was at 4.59% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 4.62% as on 30 September 2023 and 4.54% as on 30 June 2024.

Net NPA ratio was at 0.69% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 1.64% as on 30 September 2023 and 0.73% as on 30 June 2024. As on 30 September 2024, total deposits and total advances of the bank were Rs 3,91,914 crore (up 5.57% YoY) and Rs 2,52,944 crore (up 9.48% YoY), respectively.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Bengaluru

Full list of India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home, overseas

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 500 pts, at 81k; Nifty sheds 200 pts, at 24,750; Auto down

Train, Indian Railway

Railways to cut advance booking period from 120 days to 60: New rules here

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

LIVE news updates: Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana chief minister for 2nd time

fraud

Vietnamese real estate tycoon found guilty of fraud in govt graft crackdown

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon