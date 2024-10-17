Business Standard
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Secmark Consultancy Ltd, Uflex Ltd, HLV Ltd and Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2024.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd crashed 8.61% to Rs 38 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46977 shares in the past one month.

 

Secmark Consultancy Ltd lost 6.59% to Rs 117. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7250 shares in the past one month.

Uflex Ltd tumbled 6.52% to Rs 654.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7806 shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd slipped 6.30% to Rs 19.17. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd fell 6.00% to Rs 186.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

