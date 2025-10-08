Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara announces launch of The Traitors: Interactive Game on iOS & Android in 2026

Nazara announces launch of The Traitors: Interactive Game on iOS & Android in 2026

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Nazara Technologies subsidiary FuseBox Games and All3media International have announced The Traitors: Interactive Game, a new interactive game for mobile players.

Fusebox Games, a UK-based subsidiary of Nazara Technologies and the studio behind chart-topping narrative apps Love Island: The Game and Big Brother: The Game, has acquired worldwide interactive game rights to IDTV's smash-hit psychological reality competition format The Traitors.

Set to launch in 2026 on iOS & Android, The Traitors: Interactive Game will give players the chance to test their deception, betrayal and strategy through this interactive gameplay.

All3Media International's partnership with Fusebox Games is the latest development in The Traitors ever evolving licensing programme. With The Traitors Live Experience launching recently in Covent Garden, London, All3Media International has also secured numerous deals across publishing, games, apparel and dress up lines.

 

The Traitors global expansion also continues onscreen. Over 30 territories across six continents have commissioned local format versions of the smash hit reality series. Recent international successes from the year include The Traitors India launching to stellar ratings on Prime Video and receiving a second season commission, as well as new adaptations commissioned in Brazil, Mexico, Mongolia and Ukraine. Additionally, the highly anticipated The Celebrity Traitors will launch on the BBC this month, with the likes of Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Tom Daley and Charlotte Church amongst those banished to The Traitors castle.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

P N Gadgil reports 9% YoY revenue growth to Rs 2,173 cr in Q2 FY26

P N Gadgil reports 9% YoY revenue growth to Rs 2,173 cr in Q2 FY26

AAA Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AAA Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RBI Deputy Governor highlights need to ensure that AI deployment is encouraged with focus on safety

RBI Deputy Governor highlights need to ensure that AI deployment is encouraged with focus on safety

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SpiceJet launches daily flights to Port Blair and Udaipur

SpiceJet launches daily flights to Port Blair and Udaipur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon