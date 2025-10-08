Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AAA Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AAA Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Murae Organisor Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2025.

AAA Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 102.26 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26355 shares in the past one month.

 

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd crashed 9.59% to Rs 0.66. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Murae Organisor Ltd lost 8.16% to Rs 0.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 757.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 427.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd fell 7.52% to Rs 1224.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11314 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd corrected 7.42% to Rs 42.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33263 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

RBI Deputy Governor highlights need to ensure that AI deployment is encouraged with focus on safety

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SpiceJet launches daily flights to Port Blair and Udaipur

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

