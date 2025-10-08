AAA Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Murae Organisor Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2025.
Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Murae Organisor Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2025.
AAA Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 102.26 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26355 shares in the past one month.
Teamo Productions HQ Ltd crashed 9.59% to Rs 0.66. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
Murae Organisor Ltd lost 8.16% to Rs 0.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 757.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 427.65 lakh shares in the past one month.
Also Read
AGI Infra Ltd fell 7.52% to Rs 1224.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11314 shares in the past one month.
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd corrected 7.42% to Rs 42.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33263 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content