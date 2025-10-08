Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and Kaynes Technology India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2025.

KIOCL Ltd crashed 7.09% to Rs 523.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

RHI Magnesita India Ltd tumbled 6.40% to Rs 457.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

NLC India Ltd lost 5.92% to Rs 268.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd plummeted 4.70% to Rs 701.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd pared 4.55% to Rs 7247.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26817 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

SpiceJet launches daily flights to Port Blair and Udaipur

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; media shares decline

RBI issues draft Directions to amend framework for calculating capital charge for credit risk

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

