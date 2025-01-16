Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Tech rallies as board to mull preferential issue on Jan 20

Nazara Tech rallies as board to mull preferential issue on Jan 20

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Nazara Technologies jumped 4.92% to Rs 977.75 after the firm stated that its board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 20 January 2025, to consider the issuance of equity shares/securities on a preferential basis to one or more persons.

The proposal is subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Nazara Technologies is India's leading gaming and esports company, owning popular brands like NODWIN Gaming, Sportskeeda, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, and Datawrkz. The company operates in India, the US, and other global markets, offering a diverse range of products and services, including esports, early learning games, casual games, and ad tech solutions.

 

The company had reported a 47.56% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 11.80 crore despite 7.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 318.94 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares advance

Barometers trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares advance

Shalby gains on USFDA clearance for knee replacement device

Shalby gains on USFDA clearance for knee replacement device

Man Industries gains as board to mull fund raising on Jan 18

Man Industries gains as board to mull fund raising on Jan 18

Transrail Lighting surges after Q2 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 55 cr in

Transrail Lighting surges after Q2 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 55 cr in

Volumes spurt at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon