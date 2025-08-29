Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 3.12%, rises for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1175.1, up 3.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.74% fall in NIFTY and a 23.03% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1175.1, up 3.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 24545.25. The Sensex is at 80226.11, up 0.18%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has dropped around 13.66% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1606.35, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.89 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 229.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
