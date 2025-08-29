Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 30th Aug

RMC Switchgears gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 30th Aug

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

RMC Switchgears advanced 1.02% to Rs 813.55 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 30th August 2025, to consider raising funds through various instruments via different modes in one or more tranches.

The companys board will consider raising of funds through issuance of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of further public issue, right issues, debt issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), or any other method in one or more tranches.

Additionally, the companys board will consider and approve the convening of the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with related matters, including the draft AGM notice, mode of conducting the meeting, book closure period, and the cut-off date for voting.

 

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

For FY25, the company has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.45 crore (up 111.2% YoY) and net sales of Rs 318.16 crore (up 84.3% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Samvardhana Motherson rises after board OKs acquisition proposals worth $184 million

Samvardhana Motherson rises after board OKs acquisition proposals worth $184 million

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Authum Investment gains as board clears sports unit stake sale

Authum Investment gains as board clears sports unit stake sale

ATV Projects India rises on inking MoU with Shri Vrinda Infracon for land development in Mathura

ATV Projects India rises on inking MoU with Shri Vrinda Infracon for land development in Mathura

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon