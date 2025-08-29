Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Jindal Photo Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2025.

Jindal Photo Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2025.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 866.1 at 29-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 621 shares in the past one month.

 

Jindal Photo Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1025.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 234 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 26.24. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2143 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM LIVE: Mukesh Ambani announces JIO IPO for 2026; launches new unit 'Reliance Intelligence'

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Microcap specialty chemicals stock zooms 68% in 4 days; check name, details

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio IPO set for mid-2026 debut; platform crosses 500 mn users

trade talk, US India

India holds informal talks with US, rules out retaliation for now

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China

India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Match underway; IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

Jindal Poly Films Ltd added 13.24% to Rs 589.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2312 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd spurt 12.12% to Rs 38.66. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Authum Investment gains as board clears sports unit stake sale

Authum Investment gains as board clears sports unit stake sale

ATV Projects India rises on inking MoU with Shri Vrinda Infracon for land development in Mathura

ATV Projects India rises on inking MoU with Shri Vrinda Infracon for land development in Mathura

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vipul Organics gains after Crisil assigns credit rating

Vipul Organics gains after Crisil assigns credit rating

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon