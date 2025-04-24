Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third consecutive session

Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1017.2, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.4% in last one year as compared to a 7.54% fall in NIFTY and a 15.26% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1017.2, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24271.75. The Sensex is at 79857.1, down 0.32%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 6.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1597.25, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

