GPT Infra commissions steel girder manufacturing facility in West Bengal

GPT Infra commissions steel girder manufacturing facility in West Bengal

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

GPT Infraprojects said that it has successfully commissioned its steel girder and components manufacturing facility based in West Bengal on 24 April 2025, with an initial capacity of 10,000 MT per annum.

The factory is located in Village Majinan (Dist Hooghly), which is approximately 60 km from Kolkata. The company is in the process of obtaining RDSO approval for manufacture of steel bridge girders at this facility.

Being a market leader in steel bridges for railway and highway, the new facility will provide the company considerable cost advantage, allowing the company to substantially increase its capacity in the segment and enlarge its client base to railways, NHAI, MORTH and other customers.

 

"Sufficient infrastructure provision has been kept to enhance the final capacity to 25,000 MTPA over a period of 2 years, GPT Infra stated.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions: infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 43.7% to Rs 21.42 crore on 9.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 278.08 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 140.40 on the BSE.





First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

