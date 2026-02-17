Adani Enterprises JV incorporates wholly owned step-down subsidiary

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Enterprises announced that its joint venture, AdaniConneX Private Limited (ACX), has incorporated a wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Navi Mumbai Power Transmission Limited (NMPTL), on 16 February 2026.

NMPTL, operating in the power transmission sector, has been set up to carry out electric power generation and transmission activities. The company has a subscribed capital of Rs 1,00,000, divided into 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Through ACX, Adani Enterprises indirectly holds a 50% stake in NMPTL.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

 

The companys consolidated net profit skyrocketed 97 times to Rs 5,627.02 crore on an 8.63% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 24,819.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.79% to Rs 2,202 on the BSE.

