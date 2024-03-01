Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NBCC conducts 24th auction for sale of commercial space in WTC, New Delhi

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
On 29 February 2024
NBCC has conducted 24th auction for sale of commercial space in the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi on 29 February 2024 as PMC & Marketing Consultant on behalf of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Company has sold a total Unsold commercial inventory of 2.05 lakh sq. ft. (approx.) having sale value of Rs. 827.78 crore, out of which 0.53 lakh sq.ft. area having sale value of Rs. 222.35 crore has been sold to private entities.
Further, as on date, the Company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of 26.45 lakh sq.ft. through open e-auction having sale value of Rs. 10,675.6 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

NBCC announces sale of commercial built up space in Delhi

NBCC jumps after signing MoU with HUDCO

NBCC (India) rises on Rs 560-cr order win

NBCC jumps on approval to develop Rs 10,000-cr projects

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

Ganesh Benzoplast gains as board OKs preferential issue

Clean FinoChem commences commercial production of HALS series

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shilpa Medicare gains as Hyderabad unit clears USFDA inspection

Agro Tech Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon