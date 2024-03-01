Board of Pakka approves acquisition of Pakka Guatemala

At meeting held on 01 March 2024

Pakka Inc., a USA based wholly owned subsidiary of the Company is making an acquisition of 100% stake in Pakka Guatemala, whereby, Pakka Guatemala will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakka Inc. and stepdown subsidiary of Pakka.

The Board of Pakka at its meeting held on 01 March 2024 has approved the acquisition of Pakka Guatemala, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakka Inc.