Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Board of Pakka approves acquisition of Pakka Guatemala

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 01 March 2024
The Board of Pakka at its meeting held on 01 March 2024 has approved the acquisition of Pakka Guatemala, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakka Inc.
Pakka Inc., a USA based wholly owned subsidiary of the Company is making an acquisition of 100% stake in Pakka Guatemala, whereby, Pakka Guatemala will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakka Inc. and stepdown subsidiary of Pakka.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pakka consolidated net profit declines 30.26% in the December 2023 quarter

NTPC commissions 70MW of Chhattargarh Solar PV Project in Bikaner

Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Bangalore Fort Farms reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 37.05% in the December 2023 quarter

NSE SME Sadhav Shipping makes a splash on listing

INR Nears One Month High As GDP Shows Strong Show

Waaree Renewable hits record high after bagging EPC order from NEEPCO

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

M&amp;M reports 24% YoY growth in Feb'24 auto sales; tractor sales at 21,672 units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon