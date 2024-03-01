Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Swan Energy raises Rs 3000 crore via QIP issue

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Swan Energy (SEL) has successfully raised Rs. 3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The QIP was priced at Rs. 670 per share, inclusive of a premium of Rs. 669 per share.
The QIP garnered significant interest from qualified institutional investors, including Quant Mutual Fund, SBI Life, LIC, LIC Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Infini Mutual Funds, SBI General Insurance, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Nomura, Diamond Asia, Bank of India Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Future Generali, Anand Rathi, and other domestic and foreign institutions and family offices.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The funds raised through the QIP will be strategically deployed towards the modernization of the recently acquired erstwhile Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNEL) shipyard at Pipavav. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be allocated for project expansion and debt reduction
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Union Bank jumps on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 142.78/share

Bitget Introduces 'Futures Quant' With AI Features

Swan Energy allots 4.95 cr equity shares under QIP issue

RateGain Travel Technologies QIP of up to Rs. 600 Crores closed

Paisalo Digital gains as board OKs raising Rs 1,260 cr

Board of Pakka approves acquisition of Pakka Guatemala

NSE SME Sadhav Shipping makes a splash on listing

INR Nears One Month High As GDP Shows Strong Show

Waaree Renewable hits record high after bagging EPC order from NEEPCO

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon