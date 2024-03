Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Waaree Renewables Technologies has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work with Land development of ISTS connected Ground Mounted Solar PV project of 300 MW AC capacity on turnkey basis along with three years Operation & Maintenance Service. The order valued at Rs 1401 crore is placed by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.