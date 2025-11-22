Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC (India) secures orders worth Rs 117 crore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

NBCC (India) said it has received multiple work orders aggregating to Rs 116.95 crore across project management consultancy and construction assignments.

The company bagged two orders totalling Rs 71.86 crore, comprising a Rs 29.49-crore contract from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) for project management consultancy services for constructing a new campus for the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Pudhupatti, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and a Rs 42.37-crore order from the National Horticulture Board for planning, designing and execution of the International Potato Centre (CIP) in Agra along with miscellaneous works.

NBCC also secured a Rs 45.09-crore contract from Canara Bank for constructing its Regional/Circle Office building at 229, Murma, Nagri Anchal, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

 

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) slipped 2.80% to Rs 112.70 on 21 November 2025.

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
