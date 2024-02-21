Sensex (    %)
                        
NBCC receives in-principal approval of Greater Noida Authority

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
For development of unused and purchasable FAR
NBCC (India) has obtained the in-principle approval of Greater Noida Authority for the development of unused and purchasable FAR in furtherance of existing projects of Amrapali valuing Rs. 10,000 crore (approx.).
The detail of 5 No. of projects is as under:
1. Centurian Park, GH-05, Sector Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida
2. Golf Homes, GH-02, Sector-4, Greater Noida
3. Leisure Park, GH-01, Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida
4. Leisure Valley, GH-02, Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida
5. Dream Valley, GH-09, Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

