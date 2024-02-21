Sensex (    %)
                        
Brigade Group signs joint development agreement with PVP Ventures

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
For a residential and resort project in Chennai
Brigade Group has announced expansion plans in the residential and hospitality sectors in Chennai. The company has signed a joint development agreement with PVP Ventures to develop 2.5 million square feet, high- rise residential project, spread across 16 acres in the bustling neighbourhood of Perambur, Chennai with a revenue potential of about Rs 2000 crore. Brigade has also signed a 45-year lease agreement to build a 250-room resort on East Coast Road (ECR), and is in talks with leading hoteliers for management of operations.
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

