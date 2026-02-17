Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2026.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd surged 18.69% to Rs 9.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 196.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd soared 10.24% to Rs 510.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd spiked 9.35% to Rs 221.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd exploded 7.90% to Rs 326.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd gained 7.76% to Rs 2036.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 593 shares in the past one month.

