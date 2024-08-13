Sangal Papers standalone net profit declines 26.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 42.61 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers declined 26.37% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.42.6149.574.464.361.411.710.931.270.670.91