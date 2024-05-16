Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 26.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 731.81 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 35.50% to Rs 96.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 2577.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2464.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Somany Ceramics rose 26.69% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 731.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 675.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.