Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NCC rallies on bagging orders worth Rs 1,476 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
NCC gained 3.10% to Rs 254 after the civil construction company announced that it has bagged two new orders worth Rs 1,476.01 crore in the month of February 2024.
The first order is received by JKumar -NCC joint venture, which is related to transportation division. The order value stood at Rs 1,303.70 crore (the share of NCC, 50% out of Rs 2,607.39 crore).
The subsequent order is related to building division worth Rs 172.31 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.
The company reported 39.91% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.65 crore on 34.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,260.08 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas successfully represents SEIL Energy in arbitration proceedings against NCC Limited

NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2023 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit rises 39.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility consolidated net profit rises 14.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint &amp; Papers standalone net profit declines 85.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Swan Energy raises Rs 3000 crore via QIP issue

Board of Pakka approves acquisition of Pakka Guatemala

NSE SME Sadhav Shipping makes a splash on listing

INR Nears One Month High As GDP Shows Strong Show

Waaree Renewable hits record high after bagging EPC order from NEEPCO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon