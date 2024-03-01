NCC rallies on bagging orders worth Rs 1,476 cr

NCC gained 3.10% to Rs 254 after the civil construction company announced that it has bagged two new orders worth Rs 1,476.01 crore in the month of February 2024.

The subsequent order is related to building division worth Rs 172.31 crore.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The company reported 39.91% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.65 crore on 34.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,260.08 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The first order is received by JKumar -NCC joint venture, which is related to transportation division. The order value stood at Rs 1,303.70 crore (the share of NCC, 50% out of Rs 2,607.39 crore).