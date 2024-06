Fund based working limits - IND AA-/Stable/IND A1+ (Long-term upgraded and short term affirmed)

Non fund based working limits - IND AA-/Stable/IND A1+ (Long-term upgraded and short term affirmed)

NCC has received upgrade in credit ratings from India Ratings & Research as under: