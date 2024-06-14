DRC Systems India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Avantel Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, IVP Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 June 2024.

DRC Systems India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 31.44 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92026 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd surged 16.86% to Rs 164.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC Industries Ltd soared 14.32% to Rs 14350. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4011 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd advanced 13.35% to Rs 222.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2806 shares in the past one month.

Kaya Ltd spurt 13.02% to Rs 441. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17936 shares in the past one month.

