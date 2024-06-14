Business Standard
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
JK Paper Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, BEML Ltd and Subex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 June 2024.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd spiked 15.33% to Rs 1112.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.
JK Paper Ltd surged 8.97% to Rs 486.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76431 shares in the past one month.
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd soared 8.65% to Rs 605. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23281 shares in the past one month.
BEML Ltd advanced 8.16% to Rs 4356.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41202 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49846 shares in the past one month.
Subex Ltd exploded 7.69% to Rs 31.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.17 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

