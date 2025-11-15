NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 692.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 345.05 croreNet profit of NCL Industries rose 692.83% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 345.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 330.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales345.05330.38 4 OPM %14.2510.15 -PBDT52.3531.84 64 PBT38.9016.88 130 NP19.902.51 693
